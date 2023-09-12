Update 0.1.14

MULTI SELECTION

-You can now select multiple objects with shift + left click. You can select all of a type by double clicking. There is always a “primary selected” object you can use Tab to cycle through. You can upgrade, sort, complete scaffolds, etc, to all objects ‘matching’ the primary selection. For example, if you have 4 Blasters and 4 Rangers selected, upgrading Blaster damage will only apply to other Blasters in the selection list (if you can afford it).

TWEAKS

-Improved artillery and toxic launcher aiming.

-Creeps will prefer to target the strongest structures, allowing the player to use strong / upgraded turrets to ‘tank’ for weaker ones.

-Upgrade similar function removed, replaced with the multi selection.

-The following maps have additional booster tiles near the driller to encourage the construction of fallback turrets (Cascade, Chamber, Coaster, Drainage, Jumble, Prospects).

-A few layout tweaks to the compendium.

-Skits and Brick armor stat has been changed to “damage scale” to make it more understandable.