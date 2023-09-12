Fixed an issue where an older PC build of the game was accidentally uploaded for launch. Now you're playing the latest build, including improved keyboard/mouse support.
Nour: Play with Your Food update for 12 September 2023
Launch Update (9/12/23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
