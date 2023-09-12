 Skip to content

Nour: Play with Your Food update for 12 September 2023

Launch Update (9/12/23

Share · View all patches · Build 12172019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where an older PC build of the game was accidentally uploaded for launch. Now you're playing the latest build, including improved keyboard/mouse support.

