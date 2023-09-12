- Reworked the ancient mimics a bit. The reflect with perma death in SY was a bit unintented, so mimics don't have reflect anymore. Instead it uses a freezing aura which damages all pets per turn instead. With the stat rebalancing and that aura it is likely stronger than before, but less rng involved. I also added ancient mimic points you get from them (currently hidden, but will have use in the future for a new pet). They will also drop a shinier stone instead of a shiny stone now!
- Because the tenko fortunes were exploitable before I changed the way the seed works and she only gets fortunes if evolved to an adventurer now and if someone had more than one of the 1% fortunes before this version all but one are removed.
- Some small bugfixes like usual.
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 12 September 2023
Changes for Version 4.16.1423 (2023-09-12)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
