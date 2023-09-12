Patch 12.09.23

-Retextured some models.
-Changed the main character.
-The walking animation of the main character has been altered to horizontal (vertical movement removed for added gameplay challenge).
-Fixed a bug where items were not generating in chests.
-Fixed a bug where puzzle labels did not match the images.
-Added labels for when you can't break ore.
Azorius update for 12 September 2023
