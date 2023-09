Share · View all patches · Build 12169498 · Last edited 12 September 2023 – 14:13:16 UTC by Wendy

○Added features

-In Velina's room, after Velina showers, her clothes dry slowly.

Added lantern usage tutorial

-Jewel texture modifications

○Bug fixes

-Fixed a bug where you could pass through doors when sitting and moving

-Fixed a bug where Velina's vision would pass through closed doors in some doors.