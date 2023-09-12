 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yet Another Zombie Survivors update for 12 September 2023

Yet Another Update 0.3.3 HOTFIX

Share · View all patches · Build 12169040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Welcome, Survivor!

We're releasing another update to address issues introduced by the recent patch changes.

  • "Scarab" enemy damage scaling reduced. We'll continue to adjust all the damage sources.
  • "Scarab" enemy now has an additional glow effect to be much easier to spot.
  • Endless Mode: Enemy speed stat growth over time reduced by approximately half.
  • Endless Mode: Maximum damage received cap set back to 1000 (from 1500 in version 3.2).
  • Audio volume tweaks.

We're aware of the other issues you've encountered so far, and we're working on fixing them all. Please allow us some more time to deliver these fixes. Thank you for playing & for your patience!

ㅤStay awesome,
ㅤㅤAwesome Games Studio

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2163331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link