Patch #1: Bug fixes, macOS support, and more

⚔️ Greetings, Commanders!

We are thrilled to present our very first set of patch notes following the game's release. Your feedback has been invaluable to us, and we are immensely grateful for your contributions. We have listened carefully to your suggestions and are excited to share the changes we've made to enhance your gameplay experience:

PATCHNOTES

Untamed Tactics is now available for MacOS!

Various resolution and UI issues for MacOS are now fixed.

Restoration Vial now heals consistently.

Fixed a crash related to ability timing usage.

Fixed an issue where enemy healthbars did not reappear after toggling the HUD.

Changed description for Spirit Touched rune to reflect its actual effect.

Vendor items now show correctly as disabled when you don’t have the Gold to purchase them.

Achievements should now no longer complete multiple times.

The Epic and Ready For Battle achievements are now completable.

Fixed an issue where a Adventure mode map could be loopable, allowing for infinitely replaying a Character Event.

Swipe ability functionality has been altered to deal more damage and have less range. And also to not crash the game anymore.

Burn damage stacks now show the correct values in battle

And to the main news!

The game is now supported on macOS!

You can now play our game on macOS. Dive into the action, explore new worlds, and join our awesome gaming community. Grab your Mac and let the adventure begin!

We deeply appreciate your ongoing support and the invaluable feedback you provide. Keep an eye out for upcoming updates, and may you thoroughly enjoy the adventurous journey ahead!

