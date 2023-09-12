The Korean language is now available in Wartales!

Attention, warriors of Wartales!

We have some exciting news to share with you today. We are thrilled to announce that the Korean language is now available!

We understand the importance of providing a localised experience for our passionate Korean community, and we have been working diligently to bring you a seamless and immersive gameplay experience in your native language.

You are now able to embark on epic quests, unravel captivating stories, and engage in thrilling battles, all in Korean.

We appreciate your patience and continued support, thank you for being part of this incredible journey!