Bleak Faith: Forsaken update for 12 September 2023

Patch Notes 12th September

Patch Notes 12th September

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • User Interface setting now renamed to "General & UI".
  • Due to popular request new Setting under General & UI : Seamless Transitions; default: Off.
  • Due to popular request new Setting under General & UI : Corpse Disposal; default: 5 minutes.
  • New Setting under General & UI : Combo Timing Visuals; default: Off.
  • New Setting under General & UI : Parry Timing Visuals; default: Bosses Only.
  • New Setting under General & UI : Soft Lock-On; Default: OFF.
  • Soft Lock-On grants the player some control over the camera while having a Lock-On target.
  • New Setting under General & UI : Dynamic Lock-On; Default: ON.
  • Dynamic Lock-On switches to the closest target in range after the current target dies, is in line of sight or is out of range.
  • New Setting under General & UI : Maximum Lock-On Distance; Default : 3600 Units.
  • New Setting under General & UI : Lock-On Sensitivity; Default : 1.
  • New Setting under General & UI : Strafing; Default : Lock-On.
  • Control when the character will strafe, move while always facing the direction of the camera.
  • New Setting under Gamepad : Auto Camera Sensitivity; Default: 1.
  • Controls the speed of Auto Camera. Set to 0 to disable.
  • Added auto camera for controller. Camera will now try to correct itself to be looking in the character's movement direction.
  • Limbs of Giants can now be locked onto.
  • Added new tutorial: Fast Travel.
  • Added new tutorial: Essence Extraction.
  • Added new tutorial: Manufacturing.
  • Added new tutorial: Boss Scaling.
  • Added new tutorial: Armor Rating.
  • Added a new icon in the Handlers menu for easy tutorial access.
  • Exclamation mark added in inventory when perk or ability point can be used.
  • Character Stats details are now a tooltip pop up (temporary UI Design) instead of a new overlay.
  • Details button that previously popped up stat details now hides/unhides new details window.
  • All Character Stats now display exact values instead of "Slightly, Moderately, Greatly".
  • Renamed Spellcasting Speed to Techno Casting Speed.
  • Now displaying total weight in Kg in the Character Stats panel.
  • Lore Pages are now sorted in lore order instead of last looted.
  • Tweaked default values for Audio settings.
  • Stabilising Unstable Perk Essence now displays the same UI as picking up an echo.
  • Unstable Perk Essence returning to its place of origin displays the same UI as picking up an echo.
  • Removed proximity check on enemy health bars, arrow damage now properly displays changing to their health.
  • Majority of bosses and enemies can now properly dodge arrows/projectiles from the player.
  • All enemies that could previously dodge arrows can now dodge projectiles as well.
  • Enemies will no longer attempt to dodge arrows/projectiles at point blank range.
  • Parry now costs stamina, Perfect Parry now returns initial stamina cost.
  • Due to encounter difficulty increasing, following bosses are now be parriable: Konrad the Traitor, Nurgei the Blademaster, Plagued Nemesis, Vermillion Mirage.
  • Added a faint glow effect on players weapons to indicate combo timings. : Can be turned on in the settings, off by default.
  • Added a faint glow effect on enemies weapons to indicate parry timings. : Can be changed in the settings, bosses only by default.
  • Several updates to maps: Enemy placements and props.
  • Increased drop rate of Ionization Fluids.
  • Several VFXs had their brightness toned down.
  • Increased speed of character turn rotation for better control.
  • Crablike enemy in Desert received a new model.
  • Crablike enemy in Desert received longer windup to attacks.
  • Moved loading screen trigger for HUB<->Rain District transition to be closer.
  • Enemies' weapons now dissolve upon death.
  • Arrows that missed the target can now be picked up by walking over them.

Balancing:

  • Slightly increased detection radius of Nurgei the Blademasters grab ability.
  • Nurgei the Blademaster is now parriable.
  • Increased Wormlords overall damage on following abilities: Laser, Bombardment and Tornado.
  • Wormlords Laser now applies burning debuff.
  • Wormlords Bombardment now applies frost debuff.
  • Wormlords Tornado now applies bleeding debuff.
  • Increased duration of Wormlord Tornado to 32.5 seconds.
  • Increased speed of Wormlords Tornado by additional 15%.
  • Increased hitbox of Wormlords Tornado by additional 45%.
  • Increased the hitbox of Wormlords Laser by an additional 10%.
  • Archinquisitor Belisarius AOE Sentinel shrinks the arena by an additional 0.2m/s.
  • Konrad the Traitor received 2 distance closer attacks.
  • Konrad the Traitor now also throws a fire grenade that applies heat debuff. Randomly picking between the two grenades.
  • Konrad the Traitor will now have reduced cooldowns on his abilities the lower his health gets.
  • Increased the damage of Konrad the Traitors Spear Ability.
  • Increased the damage of Konrad the Traitors Shockwave Ability.
  • Increased the damage of Konrad the Traitors Bubble Ability.
  • Increased the tick rate of Konrad the Traitors grenades.
  • Reduced Konrad the Traitors Technomancy Armor Rating from 65% to 51%.
  • Konrad the Traitor now receives an additional 15% speed increase on low health.
  • Konrad the Traitor is now parriable.
  • Royal Division Captain Yulia extended weapons are now always enabled.
  • Removed some easy to dodge melee attacks from the Royal Division Captain Yulia attack pattern.
  • Greatly increased hitbox precision of Royal Division Captain Yulia melee attacks.
  • Royal Division Captain Yulias ground slam ability has been moved to the final phase.
  • Royal Division Captain Yulias ground slam ability hitbox has been halved.
  • Royal Division Captain Yulia and Vermillion Mirage no longer attack both at same time, but take turns attacking.
  • Royal Division Captain Yulia received 2 new abilities during her downtime phase.
  • Vermillion Mirage received a new ability during his downtime phase.
  • Attacking Vermillion Mirage during his downtime phase causes him to exit the downtime phase and attack the player together with Royal Division Captain Yulia.
  • Added more wind-up to Vermillion Mirage melee attacks.
  • Greatly increased precision of Plagued Nemesis hitboxes.
  • Plagued Nemesis is now parriable.
  • Rusty Claymore default Mk reduced to Mk.0 from previous Mk.1.
  • Tweaked damage of several enemies that could potentially one shot players early on.
  • Increased damage of Restless Knights in Monastery.
  • Increased impact of Agility on stamina regeneration delay.
  • Greatly increased hitbox precision of all weapons.
  • Greatly increased timing precision of all parriable attacks.
  • Archery Mastery now increases Quiver Size.
  • Greatly reduced time required before a chain attack is possible after blocking.
  • Greatly improved viability of great weapons.

Fixes:

  • Nurgei the Blademasters pillars now properly reset on players death.
  • Nurgei the Blademasters animations no longer jitters during phase ability.+
  • Wormlord no longer locks players in combat upon entering Desert Mirage.
  • Fixed incorrect FX of Wormlords Tornado.
  • Fixed Wormlords Laser hitbox sometimes missing players if playing under 25 FPS.
  • Plagued Nemesis no longer teleports players on combat start.
  • Archinquisitor Belisarius projectiles now properly pass through his Doppleganger.
  • Archinquisitor Belisarius teleporting player no longer causes fall damage if teleport happens mid jump.
  • Konrad the Traitor now properly looks at the player.
  • Fixed Konrad the Traitor moving in slow motion during one of his dodge animations.
  • Fixed missing FX on player receiving damage from Konrad the Traitors Shockwave Ability.
  • Fixed missing grunt sound effects from Vermillion Mirage.
  • Fixed Vermillion Mirage's heavy grunts not being heard from a distance.
  • Fixed missing grunt sound effects from Royal Division Captain Yulia.
  • Fixed Royal Division Captain Yulia sometimes having wrong walking animations.
  • Fixed arrows not working in certain areas of the final boss arena.
  • Fixed autosave names not properly being displayed while using the controller in the main menu.
  • Fixed flickering FX in Desert Mirage zone.
  • Fixed sound of footsteps of giants being heard from far away.
  • Fixed FPS issues in Uranopolis caused by Uranopolis Taxi.
  • Fixed several Out of Bound zones.
  • Fixed incorrect FX on Nodachis tornado ability.
  • Fixed navigation in Handler tutorial for Upgrading Gear.
  • Fixed navigation in the Character Stats panel.
  • Fixed buttons being grayed out in the Character Stats panel if tabbing in from the Crafting panel.
  • Fixed Health Regen Concoction healing 5 health instead of 5% health.
  • Ring of Gravitas and Ring of Degravitas have their effects fixed.
  • Fixed Impenetrable Fortress not detecting if wearing a full set of heavy armor after death.
  • Fixed Technocasting Speed not affecting all abilities.
  • Fixed incorrect values used in calculating Movement Speed due to Encumbrance.
  • Fixed certain enemies in Rain District not dropping aggro at distance.
  • Fixed HUD not showing/hiding until weapons are drawn after setting has been changed.
  • Fixed light issues in Monastery caused by killing the mini boss.
  • Fixed some keybinds being unassigned to new players until settings are checked.
  • Overwriting the character no longer resets NG+.
  • Solaris, Greathammer, Armor Buster, Eviscerator and Archangelos are being properly held in hands now.
  • Fixed Lock-On sometimes switching to the wrong target.
  • Fixed dodge left/right sometimes being reversed while not using strafe movement.
  • Fixed camera distance not properly being set while not using strafe movement.
  • Fixed bosses sometimes dying on player respawn.
  • Fixed description of certain concoctions to better represent what they do.
  • No longer possible to access inventory during recalibration sequence.

Changed files in this update

Bleak Faith: Forsaken Content Depot 1173221
  • Loading history…
