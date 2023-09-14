 Skip to content

No More Rainbows update for 14 September 2023

Minor fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build introduces a minor fix to hopefull alleviate joystick drift for some users:

  • Joystick turning turned off by default.
  • Changed the text in all languages ​​for the turn tutorial to reflect this change.

Changed files in this update

