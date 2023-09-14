Minor fixes

This build introduces a minor fix to hopefull alleviate joystick drift for some users:
- Joystick turning turned off by default.
- Changed the text in all languages for the turn tutorial to reflect this change.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This build introduces a minor fix to hopefull alleviate joystick drift for some users:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update