Virgo Versus the Zodiac update for 12 September 2023

Patch Notes: Virgo Versus The Zodiac Update 2.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Abstract Gas Beings!

Thank you for the patience as we've been working on fixing a couple major bugs that showed up after the update patch. Thank you as well for the thorough bug reports and attached save files, they make our lives a lot easier!

The following has been fixed on Update 2.0.1:

  • Game crashing in the Circus map in Aries Realm

  • Movement issue in the Ice Sliding Puzzle

  • Game crashing when fighting Present(mimic) enemy in Pisces Realm

  • Militia attacking infinitely in Pisces Realm

  • Certain fights not dropping items

If there are any issues we've missed for the PC version of the game, please send a description of your issue and a copy of your savefile to support@moonanagames.com and we will do our best to address your problem swiftly!

Thank you!

