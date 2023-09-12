Patch Notes: Virgo Versus The Zodiac Update 2.0.1

Hello, Abstract Gas Beings!
Thank you for the patience as we've been working on fixing a couple major bugs that showed up after the update patch. Thank you as well for the thorough bug reports and attached save files, they make our lives a lot easier!
The following has been fixed on Update 2.0.1:
-
Game crashing in the Circus map in Aries Realm
-
Movement issue in the Ice Sliding Puzzle
-
Game crashing when fighting Present(mimic) enemy in Pisces Realm
-
Militia attacking infinitely in Pisces Realm
-
Certain fights not dropping items
If there are any issues we've missed for the PC version of the game, please send a description of your issue and a copy of your savefile to support@moonanagames.com and we will do our best to address your problem swiftly!
Thank you!
Changed files in this update