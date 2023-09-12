Patch Notes: Virgo Versus The Zodiac Update 2.0.1

Hello, Abstract Gas Beings!

Thank you for the patience as we've been working on fixing a couple major bugs that showed up after the update patch. Thank you as well for the thorough bug reports and attached save files, they make our lives a lot easier!

The following has been fixed on Update 2.0.1:

Game crashing in the Circus map in Aries Realm

Movement issue in the Ice Sliding Puzzle

Game crashing when fighting Present(mimic) enemy in Pisces Realm

Militia attacking infinitely in Pisces Realm

Certain fights not dropping items

If there are any issues we've missed for the PC version of the game, please send a description of your issue and a copy of your savefile to support@moonanagames.com and we will do our best to address your problem swiftly!

Thank you!