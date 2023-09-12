Update: 1.5

NEW FEATURES

. Massively increased performance: from 15% to 100% in the editor depending on the level complexity

. The 2 splash screens are now fully customizable

. Added a new Show high scores button in the Start menu (see notes)

. FX object now always uses its own layer for rendering order, even if it's attached to something

. You can write in Japanese with the NotoSans-JP font

. Continue doesn't reset the player's weapons anymore

. TV screen post effect now deforms HUD and Text objects

. Kill object can kill an enemy without triggering an explosion

. If no level uses shadows, Shadow Quality is hidden in the start menu

. Leaderboard names start with A and not 0

. Probability trigger maximum value is increased from 99 to 999

. Timer and countdown trigger maximum value is increased to 9999

. Wait duration of enemy spawns maximum value is increased to 999

BUG FIXES

. Invincible bullets only collided with one enemy per frame: fast bullets could miss enemies

. Copying or duplicating an enemy doesn't change its rendering order anymore

. Duplicating an enemy in the Weaponry or Particle locator tab created a weapon

. Default items didn't have a collision shape and crashed when users created a new one (regression)

. More robust full screen resolution code

. Increased max weapons per set to 22

. There was no outline on sprites rotated 180 degrees (regression)

. When changing the weapon set name, all other weapon locators disappear aside from the current selected one

. Timer and countdown text UI had issues

. Possible crash with trigger undo rotation

. Crash with bullets texture > 8192 pixels

. Score and pause menu background was disappearing (regression)

. Player controls didn't hide weapon FX and attached FX

. level was displayed for 1 frame before starting the fade from black

NOTE:

For already existing games, you need to delete your gamebox.startMenu file if you want to display the new Show high scores button in the Start menu: you can find this file in C:\Users\your user name\Documents\BuloStudio\Games\your game name\gamebox\

NOTE:

Now FX objects always uses its own layer for rendering order, even if it's attached to something. So you may have to add some FX to its right layer to update the rendering order to this new behavior.