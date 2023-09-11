 Skip to content

NSFW Solitaire update for 11 September 2023

"Winnable only", "Iron man"

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • "winnable only" mode: play with starting set-ups that are guaranteed to be winnable. The 2 for which no winnable starts are yet known (Tam O'Shanter, Auld Lang Syne) just use an unshuffled deck for now :)
  • "iron man" mode: no undo/restart/hints
  • adjusted "chance to win" of solitaire variants based on actual statistics from the last few weeks, re-sorted some variants inside families to keep the easiest at the top

