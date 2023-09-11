- "winnable only" mode: play with starting set-ups that are guaranteed to be winnable. The 2 for which no winnable starts are yet known (Tam O'Shanter, Auld Lang Syne) just use an unshuffled deck for now :)
- "iron man" mode: no undo/restart/hints
- adjusted "chance to win" of solitaire variants based on actual statistics from the last few weeks, re-sorted some variants inside families to keep the easiest at the top
NSFW Solitaire update for 11 September 2023
"Winnable only", "Iron man"
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2274121 Depot 2274121
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2274122 Depot 2274122
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2274123 Depot 2274123
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update