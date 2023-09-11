 Skip to content

Rise Of The White Sun update for 11 September 2023

content patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Northern Expedition scenario is opened to playtest for the Windows version (Mac following soon)
Chinese texts further cleaned from missing characters.

北伐剧情已开放Windows版本测试（Mac版即将推出）
中文文本进一步清除了缺失的字符。

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1189101 Depot 1189101
