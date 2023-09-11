content patch

The Northern Expedition scenario is opened to playtest for the Windows version (Mac following soon)
Chinese texts further cleaned from missing characters.
北伐剧情已开放Windows版本测试（Mac版即将推出）
中文文本进一步清除了缺失的字符。
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The Northern Expedition scenario is opened to playtest for the Windows version (Mac following soon)
Chinese texts further cleaned from missing characters.
北伐剧情已开放Windows版本测试（Mac版即将推出）
中文文本进一步清除了缺失的字符。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update