The Tenants - Patch 1.2.7

General
- Added more pet sound effects.
- Added media to the Pig minigame tutorial.
- Added a display of available DLCs and their status in the main menu.
- Enabled more actions for the Pigs, Cats and Raccoons.
- Enabled the sneezing action for allergic tenants.
- Improved the missing pet effect visibility.
- Suppressed a number of annoying log messages.
Bugs
- Fixed another case of the missing pet event not completing properly.
- Fixed an issue with the burglary event that would leave undoable renovation requests for the player and cleaned up such requests from the save files.
- Fixed an issue with some pet actions not playing out properly.
- Fixed an issue with the museum item names and descriptions.
- Fixed an issue with the shelter job items becoming unlocked at incorrect times.
- Fixed an issue with the shelter cashout % display in the pet level rewards tab.
- Fixed an issue with needs considerations for pets in their AI behavior.
- Fixed an issue with one of the front door objects throwing errors.
- Fixed an issue with buying Elite Contract houses.
