 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Tenants update for 11 September 2023

The Tenants - Patch 1.2.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12157468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
  • Added more pet sound effects.
  • Added media to the Pig minigame tutorial.
  • Added a display of available DLCs and their status in the main menu.
  • Enabled more actions for the Pigs, Cats and Raccoons.
  • Enabled the sneezing action for allergic tenants.
  • Improved the missing pet effect visibility.
  • Suppressed a number of annoying log messages.
Bugs
  • Fixed another case of the missing pet event not completing properly.
  • Fixed an issue with the burglary event that would leave undoable renovation requests for the player and cleaned up such requests from the save files.
  • Fixed an issue with some pet actions not playing out properly.
  • Fixed an issue with the museum item names and descriptions.
  • Fixed an issue with the shelter job items becoming unlocked at incorrect times.
  • Fixed an issue with the shelter cashout % display in the pet level rewards tab.
  • Fixed an issue with needs considerations for pets in their AI behavior.
  • Fixed an issue with one of the front door objects throwing errors.
  • Fixed an issue with buying Elite Contract houses.

Changed files in this update

The Tenants Content Depot 1009561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2255330
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link