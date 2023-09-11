 Skip to content

Grim Realms update for 11 September 2023

Patch 0.8.7.4 - More fixes and mimics!

Patch 0.8.7.4 - More fixes and mimics!

Last edited by Wendy

Okay, so this is hopefully the last mini-patch before I get to serious work on the next big patch. It does the following:

  • Adds mimics to the game! These can actually be tamed, eat very rarely and can be kind of cool I think. They are almost invunerable when 'luring', looking like normal chests and standing still, but has much less armor when moving/attacking.
  • Animals melee Z-fighting fixed (For real this time).
  • Unconsciousload on the ground will not load underground.
  • Animals eating unconscious will damage them 4x their ordinary attack.
  • Improved aimed arc aiming, most noticeable when underground.
  • Centers interaction menus related to beings.
  • Previously when combining two stockpiles (adding a piece inbetween two existing), items where lost. This has been fixed!
  • Since adding scrolling to storages, they actually counted storage space wrong, this has been fixed as well.
  • Gets rid of a crash related to skeletons throwing their heads on animals.
  • Troughs next to eachother will become one long trough, making it easier to manage.
  • Also made the scroll-arrow a the top of scrollable storages is bigger, so it should be more noticable, in case one does not find the item just put there.

That's it! I felt that the storage space issue + the crash really couldn't wait, and I had already finished mimics so they got added as well.

Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

