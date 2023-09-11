Patch 0.8.7.4 - More fixes and mimics!

Okay, so this is hopefully the last mini-patch before I get to serious work on the next big patch. It does the following:

Adds mimics to the game! These can actually be tamed, eat very rarely and can be kind of cool I think. They are almost invunerable when 'luring', looking like normal chests and standing still, but has much less armor when moving/attacking.

Animals melee Z-fighting fixed (For real this time).

Unconsciousload on the ground will not load underground.

Animals eating unconscious will damage them 4x their ordinary attack.

Improved aimed arc aiming, most noticeable when underground.

Centers interaction menus related to beings.

Previously when combining two stockpiles (adding a piece inbetween two existing), items where lost. This has been fixed!

Since adding scrolling to storages, they actually counted storage space wrong, this has been fixed as well.

Gets rid of a crash related to skeletons throwing their heads on animals.

Troughs next to eachother will become one long trough, making it easier to manage.

Also made the scroll-arrow a the top of scrollable storages is bigger, so it should be more noticable, in case one does not find the item just put there.

That's it! I felt that the storage space issue + the crash really couldn't wait, and I had already finished mimics so they got added as well.

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias