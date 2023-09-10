 Skip to content

Kingsblood update for 10 September 2023

v.1.1.4 QoL Updates + Bugfix

v.1.1.4 QoL Updates + Bugfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quality of Life Improvements:

  • permanent potions can be used without unequipping consumables now
  • assignment to quests is shown in the guild hall
  • assignment to quests is stored even if a quest is not started yet:
    -> better usability in case of mistakenly closing a party assignment window
    -> hardcore players can now plan even better for the toughest of fights and optimal assignments by marking some characters for a quest

Bugfix:

  • In some cases: leaving an unfinished combat to load into the game caused game breaking bug.
    This is fixed now

Have fun playing Kingsblood!

Thanks to our players in the discussions and Discord that reported the ideas and bugs!

If you encounter any issues, please let us know in the Kingsblood discord forum:
https://discord.gg/YT268kwa

