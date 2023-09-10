Patch Notes - Update 1.0.2

Reworks:

Shocked Effect: The shocked effect has been reworked.

It will now leave a trail.

It will now no longer leave Periodically visible icons on the map.

The shock's sound effect no longer plays at regular intervals.

Changes:

Added: Added error messages for banning players.

Added: An invisible wall has been added to the lobby.

Changes: Bunnyhopping will now provide reduced velocity per jump.

Changes: The playerlist keybind will no longer be visible for clients.

Changes: The playerlist keybind will no longer be displayed in tutorial maps.

Changes: The playerlist can now no longer be opened when on a tutorial map.

Changes: An error message will now appear when encountering a network error.

Fixes:

Bug Fix: Resolved a bug where all screen widgets would disappear when a session failed to host.

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the ban button would cease to function.

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the host would show up as a banned player.

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where lobbies could not be found when using a minimum available slots value of 1 or higher.

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the "Mad Dog Style" body outfit did not have any mipmaps.

Bug Fix: Addressed a bug where Steam friends' profile images would not load correctly when opening the friend menu for the first time.

Bug Fix: Fixed a bug where full-body particle effects did not correctly follow the forearms.

Performance:

Performance: Made some minor performance improvements.

Removed:

Cleanup: Removed some unused code.

Cleanup: Removed some unused plugins.

Known Issues:

Issue: Clients show up with the incorrect username on the tab-menu for the host.

Issue: Server ping consistently displays as 9999 ms.

Issue: Clients show up in chat with the wrong username upon leaving.

Note: If you encounter issues with seeing yourself as a banned player, you can resolve it by deleting the BannedPlayers.sav file while the game is running.

Thank you for playing!