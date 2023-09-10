- Corrections to the Japanese and Portuguese dialogues.
・Improvement in the languages of each character.
- Minor changes to the menu interface and dialog bar.
Link to playlist (Listen wherever you prefer):
君さえいれば（音楽プレイリスト）
