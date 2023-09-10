 Skip to content

Kimi sae Ireba update for 10 September 2023

  • Corrections to the Japanese and Portuguese dialogues.
    ・Improvement in the languages of each character.
  • Minor changes to the menu interface and dialog bar.

Link to playlist (Listen wherever you prefer):
君さえいれば（音楽プレイリスト）

