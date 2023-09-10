RNC_3_STEAM_UPDATE_7

Updated Roots Need Control 3.0. This update recommends deleting the save file and playing it again.
- The score system has been separated so that it comes out on each stage.
ex )
- daejeon stage high score : 30
- sejong stage high score : 45
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Updated Roots Need Control 3.0. This update recommends deleting the save file and playing it again.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update