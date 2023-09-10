 Skip to content

Roots Need Control 3.0 update for 10 September 2023

RNC_3_STEAM_UPDATE_7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated Roots Need Control 3.0. This update recommends deleting the save file and playing it again.

  1. The score system has been separated so that it comes out on each stage.
    ex )
  • daejeon stage high score : 30
  • sejong stage high score : 45

Changed files in this update

