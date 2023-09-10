 Skip to content

Robin Morningwood Adventure update for 10 September 2023

Update 1.1.3

Update 1.1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers,

This update fixes a bug regarding Giant Loyd's last remembeer that wouldn't start and caused the game to crash.

Changed files in this update

Robin Morningwood Adventure PC x64 Depot 1457221
  • Loading history…
Robin Morningwood Adventure PC x86 Depot 1457222
  • Loading history…
