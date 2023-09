This update is meant to address something I completely missed. The importance of flashy particle effects in the character's combos. The combat and animation feel should improve greatly with this update.

All weapons - Added and coded additional particle systems to make combat feel a lot more flashy.

Boss 04 (Seth) and Boss 05 (Malice) - added voices and combat grunts.

Toothpick - Smoothened out the animation of the first attack of combo A to look less jittery.