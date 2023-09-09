- Updated DLC Predators in the Mist - Heavy mortar companies in Soviet regiments have been changed.
- Added Soviet 107mm mortar as offmap artillery support.
Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 9 September 2023
Update 09/09/2023
