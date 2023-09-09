 Skip to content

Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 9 September 2023

Update 09/09/2023

Build 12150425

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Updated DLC Predators in the Mist - Heavy mortar companies in Soviet regiments have been changed.
  2. Added Soviet 107mm mortar as offmap artillery support.

