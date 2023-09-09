Patch Notes - Hotfix 1.0.1

Changes:
Added: Five new welcome texts have been introduced.
Improvement: Now, encountering an error will automatically remove the connecting and creating server screens, streamlining the user experience.
Fixes:
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where lobbies would not appear in the server browser as intended.
Bug Fix: Fixed a bug where clients would erroneously join with the wrong username.
Bug Fix: Addressed a bug where getting kicked for any reason would render the user unable to host lobbies until a game restart.
Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where users could interact through the connecting screen.
Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where users could interact through the creating server screen.
Cleanup:
Cleanup: Removed some unused code.
Cleanup: Eliminated some unused maps from the game.
Known Issues:
Issue: Clients may not display correctly on the tab-menu for the host.
Issue: Server ping consistently displays as 9999 ms.
Issue: The ban button is currently non-functional.
Issue: The host may appear as a banned player.
Note: If you encounter issues making your lobby visible for others, please ensure that your firewall settings are not blocking access, or consider port-forwarding to enable your lobby to appear in the server browser. Joining friends via invites or the join button should work without issues.
Thank you for playing!
Changed files in this update