Patch Notes - Hotfix 1.0.1

Changes:

Added: Five new welcome texts have been introduced.

Improvement: Now, encountering an error will automatically remove the connecting and creating server screens, streamlining the user experience.

Fixes:

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where lobbies would not appear in the server browser as intended.

Bug Fix: Fixed a bug where clients would erroneously join with the wrong username.

Bug Fix: Addressed a bug where getting kicked for any reason would render the user unable to host lobbies until a game restart.

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where users could interact through the connecting screen.

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where users could interact through the creating server screen.

Cleanup:

Cleanup: Removed some unused code.

Cleanup: Eliminated some unused maps from the game.

Known Issues:

Issue: Clients may not display correctly on the tab-menu for the host.

Issue: Server ping consistently displays as 9999 ms.

Issue: The ban button is currently non-functional.

Issue: The host may appear as a banned player.

Note: If you encounter issues making your lobby visible for others, please ensure that your firewall settings are not blocking access, or consider port-forwarding to enable your lobby to appear in the server browser. Joining friends via invites or the join button should work without issues.



Thank you for playing!