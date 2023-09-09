 Skip to content

Hero's journey update for 9 September 2023

0.1.6 Update instructions

Build 12149843

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Value adjustment
  • Added robots Elecball and Galaxy
  • Elecball fires lasers all around
  • Galaxy rotates after firing lasers back and forth
  • Added floating word prompt after dodging
  • Add props for restoring blood and deducting blood
  • Fix store mask problem
  • Adjust the jump so that weapons and cameras will not follow the movement
  • Fixed the issue where summons were not cleared in the loading interface

Changed files in this update

