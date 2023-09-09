- Value adjustment
- Added robots Elecball and Galaxy
- Elecball fires lasers all around
- Galaxy rotates after firing lasers back and forth
- Added floating word prompt after dodging
- Add props for restoring blood and deducting blood
- Fix store mask problem
- Adjust the jump so that weapons and cameras will not follow the movement
- Fixed the issue where summons were not cleared in the loading interface
Hero's journey update for 9 September 2023
0.1.6 Update instructions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
