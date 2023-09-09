Update, Version 20230909

English

[Sweet Dreams]New quest: Sweet Dreams (Still working in progress.)

[Sweet Dreams]Added a new dialog option when you confront the doctor of the Marinas Hospital after discovering the secret room. You can now provide help. By doing so, the quest for "Sweet Dreams" will start. It does not block you from blackmailing him.

[Sweet Dreams]Added a new dialog option to ask a woman about her missing brother. This will also lead to the start of the "Sweet Dreams" quest.

[Wiki]Added a wiki page about the "Sweet Dreams" quest: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Sweet_Dreams

[Cave of Mountain Keao]New location: Cave of Mountain Keao 2F

[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings now work in the "Cave of Mountain Keao 2F" area.

[Fishing]Added fishing data in the "Cave of Mountain Keao 2F" area.

[Oasis Teahouse]Added a sign of teahouse near the entrance.

简体中文

【甜蜜的梦】新任务：甜蜜的梦 （仍然在施工中）

【甜蜜的梦】在玛丽娜斯医院找到秘密的房间后和医生对话的选项中加入了一个提供帮助的选项，使用该选项会开始【甜蜜的梦】任务。这个选项不会阻碍你对他进行敲诈勒索活动。

【甜蜜的梦】在玛丽娜斯政厅的某个女子那里增加了一个询问关于她失踪的弟弟的选项。同样会开始【甜蜜的梦】任务。

【维基】在维基上增加了关于【甜蜜的梦】的任务页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Sweet_Dreams

【柯奥山洞穴】新地点：柯奥山洞穴2F

【蝴蝶】蝴蝶之翼现在可以在柯奥山洞穴2F使用。

【钓鱼】加入了柯奥山洞穴2F的钓鱼数据。

【绿洲茶馆】在门口加入了一个茶馆的标志。

