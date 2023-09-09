 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brawl Tactics: Origins update for 9 September 2023

early access v1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12149155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Another big content patch! Have a great Saturday! :D

Highlights

  • 9 new cards! Check them out below!
2 Bruiser cards!


2 Mage cards!

2 Rogue cards!


3 Sentinel cards!


  • The card reward after each combat is back! But only for normal combats! Elites reward a trinket instead and Bosses reward an Orb.
  • The fruit card items that heal on cast now heal you even if you're Undead!
  • Now stuns on consecutive turns always fail! No more stunlocks! An indicator has been added to show the immunity.

  • Bug fix: The hero card is transparent when your hand is empty.
  • Bug fix: The description for the Slow status effect was incorrect.
  • Bug fix: Archer Vision III now correctly gives you Focused status.
  • Bug fix: Rogue Trick III now correctly draws 1 card instead of 3.
  • Bug fix: Reach Pockets now correctly dispels.
  • Bug fix: The Always Close card could make you lose mana (and the card) when used without a target.
  • Some smaller bugs have also been fixed.

Balance changes

Cards

  • Bribe

    • Mana cost: 5 >>> 4
    • Crystals to be paid: 100 >>> 80
    • Now doesn't work with Undead enemies. You can't bribe the Necromancer away!

  • Fire Alpha

    • Mana cost: 5 >>> 3
    • Damage: 25 + (0.4 * intellect) >>> *20 + (0.4 intellect)**

  • Fire Beta

    • Mana cost: 7 >>> 6
    • Damage: 45 + (0.6 * intellect) >>> *50 + (1.0 intellect)**

  • Fire Gamma

    • Mana cost: 9 (unchanged)
    • Damage: 65 + (0.8 * intellect) >>> *80 + (1.6 intellect)**

  • Soul Fire Alpha

    • Mana cost: 3 >>> 2
    • Damage: 10 + (0.8 * intellect) >>> *10 + (0.7 intellect)**

  • Soul Fire Beta

    • Mana cost: 6 >>> 5
    • Damage: 30 + (1.2 * intellect) >>> *30 + (1.5 intellect)**

  • Soul Fire Gamma

    • Mana cost: 9 >>> 8
    • Damage: 50 + (1.6 * intellect) >>> *50 + (2.4 intellect)**

  • Heal Alpha

    • Mana cost: 4 >>> 2
    • Heal: 15 + (0.6 * intellect) >>> *20 + (0.2 intellect)**

  • Heal Beta

    • Mana cost: 6 >>> 5
    • Heal: 35 + (0.8 * intellect) >>> *60 + (0.6 intellect)**

  • Heal Gamma

    • Mana cost: 8 (unchanged)
    • Heal: 55 + (1.0 * intellect) >>> *100 + (1.0 intellect)**

  • Heal Omega

    • Mana cost: 8 (unchanged)
    • Heal: 30 + (0.5 * intellect) >>> *50 + (0.5 intellect)**

  • Persevere Together

    • Defense gained: 7 >>> 12
Classes

  • Radiant Mage

    • Base Intellect: 55 >>> 50
Enemies

  • Necromancer (final boss)

    • Speed: 15 >>> 99 (this is actually good for the player, since when you're faster than the Necromancer the Skeletons it summons can ambush you)

  • Red Slime

    • Chance to stun on strike: 50% >>> 100%

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2451821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link