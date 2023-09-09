early access v1.6

Another big content patch! Have a great Saturday! :D
Highlights
- 9 new cards! Check them out below!
2 Bruiser cards!
2 Mage cards!
2 Rogue cards!
3 Sentinel cards!
- The card reward after each combat is back! But only for normal combats! Elites reward a trinket instead and Bosses reward an Orb.
- The fruit card items that heal on cast now heal you even if you're Undead!
- Now stuns on consecutive turns always fail! No more stunlocks! An indicator has been added to show the immunity.
- Bug fix: The hero card is transparent when your hand is empty.
- Bug fix: The description for the Slow status effect was incorrect.
- Bug fix: Archer Vision III now correctly gives you Focused status.
- Bug fix: Rogue Trick III now correctly draws 1 card instead of 3.
- Bug fix: Reach Pockets now correctly dispels.
- Bug fix: The Always Close card could make you lose mana (and the card) when used without a target.
- Some smaller bugs have also been fixed.
Balance changes
Cards
-
Bribe
- Mana cost: 5 >>> 4
- Crystals to be paid: 100 >>> 80
- Now doesn't work with Undead enemies. You can't bribe the Necromancer away!
-
Fire Alpha
- Mana cost: 5 >>> 3
- Damage: 25 + (0.4 * intellect) >>> *20 + (0.4 intellect)**
-
Fire Beta
- Mana cost: 7 >>> 6
- Damage: 45 + (0.6 * intellect) >>> *50 + (1.0 intellect)**
-
Fire Gamma
- Mana cost: 9 (unchanged)
- Damage: 65 + (0.8 * intellect) >>> *80 + (1.6 intellect)**
-
Soul Fire Alpha
- Mana cost: 3 >>> 2
- Damage: 10 + (0.8 * intellect) >>> *10 + (0.7 intellect)**
-
Soul Fire Beta
- Mana cost: 6 >>> 5
- Damage: 30 + (1.2 * intellect) >>> *30 + (1.5 intellect)**
-
Soul Fire Gamma
- Mana cost: 9 >>> 8
- Damage: 50 + (1.6 * intellect) >>> *50 + (2.4 intellect)**
-
Heal Alpha
- Mana cost: 4 >>> 2
- Heal: 15 + (0.6 * intellect) >>> *20 + (0.2 intellect)**
-
Heal Beta
- Mana cost: 6 >>> 5
- Heal: 35 + (0.8 * intellect) >>> *60 + (0.6 intellect)**
-
Heal Gamma
- Mana cost: 8 (unchanged)
- Heal: 55 + (1.0 * intellect) >>> *100 + (1.0 intellect)**
-
Heal Omega
- Mana cost: 8 (unchanged)
- Heal: 30 + (0.5 * intellect) >>> *50 + (0.5 intellect)**
-
Persevere Together
- Defense gained: 7 >>> 12
Classes
-
Radiant Mage
- Base Intellect: 55 >>> 50
Enemies
-
Necromancer (final boss)
- Speed: 15 >>> 99 (this is actually good for the player, since when you're faster than the Necromancer the Skeletons it summons can ambush you)
-
Red Slime
- Chance to stun on strike: 50% >>> 100%
