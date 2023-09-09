Water and Ice Magic Released!!

Get ready for a major update as water magic has just been released! Water magic will be a combination of water and ice abilities that focus on fluid attacks for water and precise sharp motions for ice. There are 10 new abilities to try and one passive; these can all be found in the sandbox.

NEW ABILITIES

The passive for water is Ice Walker which let's you walk/run faster on ice.

Splash - A water splash that will do light damage in a moderate area of attack.

Water whip - Summon a water whip that can be shot forward and returned to your hand. Very effectively at hitting enemies at long range.

Water tentacle - Summon a water tentacle, a powerful ability that can swipe, grab and throw enemies. Any part of the environment can be gripped with the tip of the tentacle, you can then swing or pull yourself up making it a great ability for exploring.

Water ball - A ball of water that can be manipulated and combined with other water sources to grow larger, doing moderate damage this ball can also be used defensively. Targeting the water ball will turn it into a powerful ice attack.

Ice shard - A sharp ice shard that can penetrate enemies and the environment. Ice shards can be collected once cast and used to scale walls to stab enemies with.

Ice shuriken - Fast summon an ice shuriken. Deals high frost damage but does require some skill to be accurate.

Frost - A frost spray that can freeze enemies and the environment. Freezing the ground will create a slippery surface that will give you a speed boost thanks to your passive.

Ice storm - A blast of ice shards that is super effective at close range.

Ice bomb - A very cold frost attack that will freeze everything around it.

Snap freeze - Target a wet enemy to freeze it instantly, you need to be close to the enemy to do this.

Other Changes

Frost damage is added to the damage system

Frost damage will appear blue on damage numbers

Water abilities now put out fire abilities

Water abilities can slow down incoming earth abilities

All water spells can wet enemies

Enemies can now be frozen with frost abilities and defrosted with heat abilities

Frozen enemies can be shattered with a physical attack

Enemies can be wet, wet enemies will be slower and can be frozen easier

Players now have more control when walking on ice

A crashed airship has been added to the story mode map (more on this later)

Bug Fixes

Decals now work correctly

Passthrough attacks like gust now correctly pass through objects

We still have much more we want to add to this magic class, next we will be looking at how water magic will interact in the open world. Some of the things we are experimenting are pulling water from the world to make waves and large pillars of water.

As always we are always open to feedback so please let us know any ideas or comments you have.