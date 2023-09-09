 Skip to content

Pool Cleaning Simulator update for 9 September 2023

Hotfix 1.0.6

Hotfix 1.0.6 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

We are working tirelessly to improve the game. Here is another hotfix.

Changes:

  • Changed trash on the murder pool 2 - Some are bigger, some are in different places and some are gone to make cleaning easier
  • Improved stains visibility and lowered accuracy required to clean them on all levels
  • Changed the book texture on the murder pool
  • improved the CJK fonts optimization
  • Fixed the flickering of hold objects
  • Fixed problem occurring sometimes when changing the motion blur option
  • Added the FOV setting

We are now focusing on optimizing the game and adding more requested features (like some way of highlighting the remaining dirt).

Cheers
Dev Team

