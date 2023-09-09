Hotfix 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12147260 · Last edited 9 September 2023 – 02:59:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

We are working tirelessly to improve the game. Here is another hotfix.

Changes:

Changed trash on the murder pool 2 - Some are bigger, some are in different places and some are gone to make cleaning easier

Improved stains visibility and lowered accuracy required to clean them on all levels

Changed the book texture on the murder pool

improved the CJK fonts optimization

Fixed the flickering of hold objects

Fixed problem occurring sometimes when changing the motion blur option

Added the FOV setting

We are now focusing on optimizing the game and adding more requested features (like some way of highlighting the remaining dirt).

Cheers

Dev Team