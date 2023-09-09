Hotfix 1.0.6

Hello!
We are working tirelessly to improve the game. Here is another hotfix.
Changes:
- Changed trash on the murder pool 2 - Some are bigger, some are in different places and some are gone to make cleaning easier
- Improved stains visibility and lowered accuracy required to clean them on all levels
- Changed the book texture on the murder pool
- improved the CJK fonts optimization
- Fixed the flickering of hold objects
- Fixed problem occurring sometimes when changing the motion blur option
- Added the FOV setting
We are now focusing on optimizing the game and adding more requested features (like some way of highlighting the remaining dirt).
Cheers
Dev Team
