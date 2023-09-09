Immortals of Aveum™ – Update #3 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12146985 · Last edited 9 September 2023 – 01:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey Battlemages,

Our third update goes live Monday the 11th across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, so please check out the release notes below. We continue to work to make Immortals of Aveum™ the best game it can be and we appreciate everyone who has taken the time to play, share their feedback, and send in bug reports.

Key Fixes:

Addressed DLSS compatibility issue causing blurriness for some users on PC

Addressed DLSS ghosting that was caused when Frame Generation is on

Fixed an issue where DLSS settings would not apply properly on game launch for PC

Improved Upscaling for better image fidelity on consoles

Addressed an issue with Dynamic Shader Branching, improving performance on console and PC

Various Memory optimizations on console and PC

General:

Fixed minor bugs and progression issues

Minor visual improvements and fixes throughout the game

See the previous update’s patch notes here.