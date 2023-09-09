Immortals of Aveum™ – Update #3 Release Notes

Hey Battlemages,
Our third update goes live Monday the 11th across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, so please check out the release notes below. We continue to work to make Immortals of Aveum™ the best game it can be and we appreciate everyone who has taken the time to play, share their feedback, and send in bug reports.
Key Fixes:
Addressed DLSS compatibility issue causing blurriness for some users on PC
Addressed DLSS ghosting that was caused when Frame Generation is on
Fixed an issue where DLSS settings would not apply properly on game launch for PC
Improved Upscaling for better image fidelity on consoles
Addressed an issue with Dynamic Shader Branching, improving performance on console and PC
Various Memory optimizations on console and PC
General:
Fixed minor bugs and progression issues
Minor visual improvements and fixes throughout the game
See the previous update’s patch notes here.
