Added a Veles debt path where the player has to repay a debt from the underworld on Earth, and if they refuse, they have to repay the debt at the world's end.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 9 September 2023
Small main story update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2115591 Depot 2115591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update