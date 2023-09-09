 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 9 September 2023

Small main story update

Share · View all patches · Build 12146795

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a Veles debt path where the player has to repay a debt from the underworld on Earth, and if they refuse, they have to repay the debt at the world's end.

