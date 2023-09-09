Update Version 1.0.2

Version 1.0.2
-New VFX For Kicking and Throwing
-New animation for loading up your kick
-Main menu music bug fixed
-No more tie games. All games go to extra innings until there is a winner
-fixed a few bugged achievements that didn't alway pop when they should
-Minor bug fixes with character controls
