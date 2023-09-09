 Skip to content

Indoor Kickball update for 9 September 2023

Update Version 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12146715 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.2
-New VFX For Kicking and Throwing
-New animation for loading up your kick
-Main menu music bug fixed
-No more tie games. All games go to extra innings until there is a winner
-fixed a few bugged achievements that didn't alway pop when they should
-Minor bug fixes with character controls

