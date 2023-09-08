 Skip to content

Heros and Monsters: Idle Clicker Game update for 8 September 2023

Minimum Crafting % and Reduced Skill Duration Cost

Reduced cost for skill duration increase drastically, this should make the hero skills much more valuable
Added Minimum Crafting buy option :)

