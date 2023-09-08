 Skip to content

Currently Unstable Playtest update for 8 September 2023

Minor update for playtest

Share · View all patches · Build 12145817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor update for our playtest:

  • Resolved unintentional solution for lvl 12.
  • Few text corrections

Big shutout for our new community member 'GamingRob' for point out those issues !

