我的修仙传奇 update for 8 September 2023

v1.0.2

Repair

  1. Dropped spirit cannot take bugs

  2. Unable to occupy high-level spiritual pulse bugs

  3. Stuck problem after reaching the level of Lingkuang skill

  4. Modify some spirit beasts to not display their names after being captured

