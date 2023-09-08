2023.9.8 v0.3.14 version update：

【New content】

. Newly added entries for equipment will be marked with stars after they are perfectly enchanted;

. Added the function of displaying the enchanting progress by pressing shift after the equipment entry has been enchanted;

. Added special effects and sound effects when the equipment is enchanted in the alchemy room;

. Added the ability to set separate prompts for "epic" and "legendary" equipment when refreshing the store in the tavern;

*. Added new options in the settings interface: turning on automatic cloud archiving, background mute, and turning on the boss button;

【Problem fix】

*.Fixed again the problem that the Demon King ranking challenge time was not refreshed correctly;

【Other adjustments】

.In order to prevent automatic cloud saving from overwriting local saving, the game has turned off Steam's automatic cloud saving function;

. Added the function of manually uploading cloud archives, and now you can freely upload and download cloud archive files in the archive interface;

Subsequent updates:

The new systems of Chaos Gate and Blacksmith Shop are under intense production and will be opened before the end of the month!