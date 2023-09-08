2023.9.8 v0.3.14 version update：

【New content】
. Newly added entries for equipment will be marked with stars after they are perfectly enchanted;
. Added the function of displaying the enchanting progress by pressing shift after the equipment entry has been enchanted;
. Added special effects and sound effects when the equipment is enchanted in the alchemy room;
. Added the ability to set separate prompts for "epic" and "legendary" equipment when refreshing the store in the tavern;
*. Added new options in the settings interface: turning on automatic cloud archiving, background mute, and turning on the boss button;
【Problem fix】
*.Fixed again the problem that the Demon King ranking challenge time was not refreshed correctly;
【Other adjustments】
.In order to prevent automatic cloud saving from overwriting local saving, the game has turned off Steam's automatic cloud saving function;
. Added the function of manually uploading cloud archives, and now you can freely upload and download cloud archive files in the archive interface;
Subsequent updates:
The new systems of Chaos Gate and Blacksmith Shop are under intense production and will be opened before the end of the month!
