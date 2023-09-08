 Skip to content

Rubber Bandits update for 8 September 2023

Limited edition Banana plushie

Rubber Bandits update for 8 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 12139780

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Introducing the Rubber Bandits offical plushie!

Get yourself a (very) limited edition Banana plushie - the first official piece of Rubber Bandits merchandise.

Get yours here!

Being the mascot of the game, this Banana has become the culprit of almost all crimes committed in the Rubberverse - whether it actually committed them or not.

This has racked up more than a million years of prison time. Considering Bananas have an average shelf life of 7-10 days it figured it would never survive prison and is looking for a new home.

With the right love and care, not only could it live for years, it could perhaps even become a law-abiding piece of fruit.

