Introducing the Rubber Bandits offical plushie!
Get yourself a (very) limited edition Banana plushie - the first official piece of Rubber Bandits merchandise.
Being the mascot of the game, this Banana has become the culprit of almost all crimes committed in the Rubberverse - whether it actually committed them or not.
This has racked up more than a million years of prison time. Considering Bananas have an average shelf life of 7-10 days it figured it would never survive prison and is looking for a new home.
With the right love and care, not only could it live for years, it could perhaps even become a law-abiding piece of fruit.
