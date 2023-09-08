- Fixed incorrect Create Squad screen options text
- Fixed shaky destroyed physics for AMX-13 & AMX-13 DCA
- Fixed an issue with Helicopter count not decreasing when the player leaves while waiting for heli
Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising update for 8 September 2023
Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
