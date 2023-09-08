Weekly News

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Moin Moin

We have introduced an experimental branch for Heliopolis Six.

You can activate it in your library. Right click on the game -> properties -> betas and there select beta in beta participation. There you can also find the previous version, in case something is wrong with the current one.

In the experimental branch you can now find some changes:

As already announced, the assistant system has been removed. However, the respective functions of the assistants have remained and are available right from the start.

Assigning residents to their jobs now happens automatically. this can also be turned on and off individually and is controlled by priorities.

Furthermore, we have introduced the possibility to lock the camera in orbit or free mode. The function was there before, but it was always overridden by the automatic mode. There are two new buttons for this in the upper right corner and the corresponding keyboard assignment in the settings.

Otherwise, we introduced credits in the main menu, so the splash screen at the start of the game only contains the Acid Mines logo and is shorter.

And the heat production of the living quarters has been increased so that the residents don't freeze to death so quickly.

Some of the changes we would like to test further and get feedback from you players before the experimental version goes to the standard version.

Then there will be patch notes for the version.

See you next week.