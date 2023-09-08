Fishing 1.7.2 & Roadmap

Happy Friday, friends!

Today is a special Friday. It's been exactly THREE years since Swords 'n Magic and Stuff was launched here on Steam! Happy anniversary! We've added a couple of lore books around Tirawyn in honor of this anniversary. Thanks to you all for sticking around and coming back with updates. We also have a patch for you all. Before we get to the patch notes, we have a few announcements.

First, our updated roadmap:

The items on here are the priorities for those timeframes. That's not to say we won't be working on other things in the background (like those much anticipated dungeons). Some features will just take an unknown amount of time so we don't want to squeeze them into a timeframe that we don't for sure know will work.

Next, we're hosting a game jam! It's been a year or so since our last one, and this one is completely different than anything we've done before. This one will last three weeks and has a unique theme. Michael is planning on streaming during this so if you catch a stream and wonder why it's not Swords 'n Magic, don't worry! We love doing game jams to get the creative juices flowing and step back from the current problem at hand to get a clear perspective. We'll still be working on the coming Fall updates.

Lastly, patch notes!

New:

Lore books

Improved:

Fishmonger mail saves between sessions

Leader board saves between sessions

Added the fishing tutorial to more actions to ensure players get it

Leader boards now display your best fish, not every fish you’ve caught

Fixed:

Description on a special guppy

Resetting mount points no longer changes the mount back to level 1

Community chests are no longer named “Fishmonger’s Chest”

Bonnie now restocks all of her shop daily

Players will no longer see messages for other people fishing in spots they can't fish

Sold out signs now show properly on new shops

Known Bugs: