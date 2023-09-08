UPDATE NOTES Launch Patch 1.2

Patch Notes:

Fixed Elevator Bug

Fixed Sound bug in Final Level

Fixed Game bugs during replay of game

Fixed Bugs for Security Door having no sound

Increased Rounds for Processing

Increased Rounds for Security

Fixed Bug for Jumpscare on Final Puzzle Graphic

Fixed Checkpoint for Final Level which spawned you at start of level instead of puzzle

Fixed Graphic glitches for textures on BOTT

Added Environment pieces

Added Lore Secret

TRACKING:

Currently Tracking Pipe Steam Glitch

Tracking Elevator Texture Bug

Tracking Credit bug where it takes 10 seconds before main menu starts

FUTURE UPDATES

We love the enthusiasm people have of the game and people have asked if there are more secrets and an 'alt ending'. We have updates that will include that and they are on their way so keep your eyes peeled for a new 'secret' that will be added in future updates that will add more content to the game and potentially a new mode. Part of this is us revisiting the level to introduce a new member of the Maxix Family who will be debuting as part of this update.

Once again, thank you from all of us at Belfrost Studios. We love the support you all have given us and we are striving to make everyone's experience a good one.