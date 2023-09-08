Small Update #7 -2023/9/8

Bug Fix
- Fixed a problem in purchase period. When a item or weapon is locked, it will correctly refresh now.
Engine Update
Due to Engine Update, the download and installation pack will be as big as new download pak.
