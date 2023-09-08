 Skip to content

Bloody Heaven update for 8 September 2023

Small Update #7 -2023/9/8

Bug Fix

  • Fixed a problem in purchase period. When a item or weapon is locked, it will correctly refresh now.

Engine Update

Due to Engine Update, the download and installation pack will be as big as new download pak.

