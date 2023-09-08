 Skip to content

3tene update for 8 September 2023

2023/07/05 3.0.10 Update information

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【Update details】
・Added a countermeasure for the problem that the response becomes worse when using voice lip sync for a long time.
・Fixed not displaying correctly when multiple notification messages overlap.
・Fixed to add 3tene to the beginning of the screenshot file name.
・Unified the internal processing of the aspect ratio of the background change.
・Fixed a case where the selection state of the dropdown of the webcam list was blank.
・Updated UniVRM.

