Orb of Creation update for 7 September 2023

v0.6.0-pr-6

Hey Ponderers!

This patch is just a small hotfix for the NaN issues that have been happening. Caught myself a nasty flu/cold last week but I'm finally starting to feel like I can use my brain again. More stuff coming soon!

- Fixed resource regression that caused it to NaN when starting in an Overflowed state.  
- Added a safeguard to resource effects to prevent them from NaNing their respective effects (spark -> cantrip cooldown).  
- Added a safeguard to spells so that NaN'd cooldowns should repair themselves.  
- Fixed Ambiator usage cost.  
- Fixed hidden delete button in the start menu on some aspect ratios.

