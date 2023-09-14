Unlock a World of Adventure: The Game Update You've Been Waiting For

The moment you've been waiting for has finally arrived - our latest update is now available for download, and it's packed with exciting new features. Don't miss out on the action; download the update now!

New Characters:

Meet our two fantastic new characters, Mandy, the streamer, and Kate, the teacher.

Start your journey with a bang! Both Mandy and Kate now have brand-new introductions that will get you even more... excited to play.





Revamped "Ravine" Music:

The "Ravine" stage now boasts its own unique soundtrack.



New Stage: "Highway Reprise":



Brace yourself for the "Highway Reprise" stage, loaded with new enemies, challenging obstacles, and a new soundtrack inspired by elements of 8-bit music that will take you on a nostalgic journey. Get ready for a twist - your character now auto-shoots, and you can control the shooting direction with just the "spacebar."

New Game Mode: "Adventure":



Embark on a thrilling adventure with our new "Adventure" mode. Start with a random stage, character, outfit, and hat (if previously unlocked). Explore different paths, plan your journey, and unlock what you want, or just have fun with the ever-changing terrain.

In this game mode, Cameras and "Clothing" will be unlocked for the equipped character/outfit by simply conquering the stage where these items are located!

New DLC Alert: Unleash Your Inner Feline!

In addition to our exciting update, we're thrilled to introduce a brand-new DLC that lets you transform Eve, Kate, and Roxanne into stylish feline characters, now available at a 40% discount for a limited time.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2594650/Riding_to_Bounce_City__Cat_set_A/

Limited-Time DLC Extravaganza

For one week only, all of the Riding to Bounce City DLCs are available at a special discounted price. Don't miss out on this amazing deal.

Now's the time to join the excitement! Download the update and experience all these additions. We appreciate your continued support and dedication to our game.

If you have any feedback or run into any issues, join our Official Discord server! and let us know. We can't wait to read your comments!

Update Notes

NEW

New Character: Mandy

Intro video for Mandy

New Character: Kate

Intro video for Kate

New Stage: Highway Reprise

New Enemies

New Obstacles

New Music

New Ravine music

New "objects" on the Wall of Honor

New sound effects

New loading screen

New game mode: Adventure (random)

Previous game mode name: Arcade

FIXES