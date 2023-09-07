 Skip to content

VIDEOVERSE update for 7 September 2023

Update notes for VIDEOVERSE 1.0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12135967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's 1.0.1.0 update contained a bug regarding the new mouse cursor and attempting to change theme.

This has now been fixed – Thank you for your patience!

