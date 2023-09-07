Update notes for VIDEOVERSE 1.0.1.1

Today's 1.0.1.0 update contained a bug regarding the new mouse cursor and attempting to change theme.
This has now been fixed – Thank you for your patience!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Today's 1.0.1.0 update contained a bug regarding the new mouse cursor and attempting to change theme.
This has now been fixed – Thank you for your patience!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update