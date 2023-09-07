 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 7 September 2023

Update 0.9.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12135922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QoL

  • Reworked Shop UI
    Made it cleaner
    Each buyable have an icon
    Selected buyable should be easier to discern from the other
    You can inspect card by pressing I
  • Reworked Reward UI
    Similar to the new Shop UI
    Artifact are now displayed first

Soul-card

  • Fire Ring tweak
    Slightly reduce range and range scaling with level-up
    Slightly Increased damage scaling over levels
  • Artificer's katana tweak for performance
    Greatly increased damages (25 > 60 base damage, increase base damage per level from 3 to 5)
    Greatly Reduced attack speed starting delay from 0.2sec to 1sec
    Slightly increased base range
  • Evasion no longer require armorless, but now required 0 or negative defence

Changes

  • Reduced Gluttony achievement requirement from 6666 to 666
  • Enemy spawned are now seeded, (meaning quit&save should lead to the same elite/enemies spawned)
    This aim to make debugging MUCH easier in the future in case of certain enemy behaviour that only happen in certain conditions
  • Elites only challenge shouldn't spawn hard champions on the first few stages
  • Reduced Small bluemushroom defence and spawn-chance
  • Removed small blue Mushroom from the snow biome

Optimizations

  • Major change on how damage processing is handled, this should reduce performance loss due to damage processing
    This may create a few bug I've missed
  • Major Improvements to Fuuma shuriken performance

Fixes

  • Rarity rerolling a card would keep it's banishments icon and hovering it would display the banishments from the previous card
  • Town hall registry not displaying any text in German
  • Saving/killing villager reward not being clickable
  • Blacksmith should no longer give you a card selection if there is no card available to upgrade.
  • Saint's pelvis description having "healt" instead of "heal"
  • Pyromaniac and revolution healing the player when under the "death's door" effect
  • Procedurally generated objects being in the wrong position after Lava's titan boss fight (Crates/shrines...)
  • Voltstrike gauntlet not giving the +1 dash charge

