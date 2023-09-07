Update 0.9.0.3

Reworked Shop UI
Made it cleaner
Each buyable have an icon
Selected buyable should be easier to discern from the other
You can inspect card by pressing I
Reworked Reward UI
Similar to the new Shop UI
Artifact are now displayed first
Soul-card
Fire Ring tweak
Slightly reduce range and range scaling with level-up
Slightly Increased damage scaling over levels
Artificer's katana tweak for performance
Greatly increased damages (25 > 60 base damage, increase base damage per level from 3 to 5)
Greatly Reduced attack speed starting delay from 0.2sec to 1sec
Slightly increased base range
Evasion no longer require armorless, but now required 0 or negative defence
Changes
Reduced Gluttony achievement requirement from 6666 to 666
Enemy spawned are now seeded, (meaning quit&save should lead to the same elite/enemies spawned)
This aim to make debugging MUCH easier in the future in case of certain enemy behaviour that only happen in certain conditions
Elites only challenge shouldn't spawn hard champions on the first few stages
Reduced Small bluemushroom defence and spawn-chance
Removed small blue Mushroom from the snow biome
Optimizations
Major change on how damage processing is handled, this should reduce performance loss due to damage processing
This may create a few bug I've missed
Major Improvements to Fuuma shuriken performance
Fixes
Rarity rerolling a card would keep it's banishments icon and hovering it would display the banishments from the previous card
Town hall registry not displaying any text in German
Saving/killing villager reward not being clickable
Blacksmith should no longer give you a card selection if there is no card available to upgrade.
Saint's pelvis description having "healt" instead of "heal"
Pyromaniac and revolution healing the player when under the "death's door" effect
Procedurally generated objects being in the wrong position after Lava's titan boss fight (Crates/shrines...)
Voltstrike gauntlet not giving the +1 dash charge
