Time Wasters update for 8 September 2023

Early Access Build #1037

New Luna Loyalty Challenge: Fleet Rescue
  • Earn a Solo Victory with Luna to unlock the Fleet Rescue Challenge
  • Location: Wolf Battle Fleet
  • Rescue The Wolf Battle Fleet From a Surprise Attack
  • Stay In Range of Wolf Battle Ship To Rescue
  • Wolf Battle Ship Damage Multiplier 10
  • Super Wolf Battle Ship Damage Multiplier 30
  • Gold Per Pickup -0.5
  • Seconds Per Wave -5
  • 2 New backgrounds
  • 2 New music tracks
  • Added new Wolf Battle Ships stat to the End of Run Summary
  • New Loyalty icon will replace Solo after earning a Fleet Rescue Victory
  • To play, select Luna as the Captain then select Fleet Rescue from the Select A Challenge screen
  • Added Unlock Missions & Steam Achievement

Loyal Crew Luna

  • Get a Fleet Rescue Challenge Victory with Luna to unlock
  • Loyal Crew Luna can immediately join the crew at the start of a run
  • Luna must not be Banished to join your crew

Wolf Pack

  • Fix - Super Wolf Pack Damage Multiplier not being applied

Targeting

  • Modified targeting code for better handling of selecting new targets and switching targets

End of Run Summary

  • Fix - Super Nova Outpost Damage stat not displaying damage for all 4 Super Nova Outposts in Mini Elites Challenge

Elite Final Boss

  • Increased Body Sprite resolution

Time Cube Shop

  • Increased quality & resolution on Dr. Hiro's profile picture

1.0 Release

  • Time Wasters will release out of Early Access on Monday September 25

