Early Access Build #1037

New Luna Loyalty Challenge: Fleet Rescue
- Earn a Solo Victory with Luna to unlock the Fleet Rescue Challenge
- Location: Wolf Battle Fleet
- Rescue The Wolf Battle Fleet From a Surprise Attack
- Stay In Range of Wolf Battle Ship To Rescue
- Wolf Battle Ship Damage Multiplier 10
- Super Wolf Battle Ship Damage Multiplier 30
- Gold Per Pickup -0.5
- Seconds Per Wave -5
- 2 New backgrounds
- 2 New music tracks
- Added new Wolf Battle Ships stat to the End of Run Summary
- New Loyalty icon will replace Solo after earning a Fleet Rescue Victory
- To play, select Luna as the Captain then select Fleet Rescue from the Select A Challenge screen
- Added Unlock Missions & Steam Achievement
Loyal Crew Luna
- Get a Fleet Rescue Challenge Victory with Luna to unlock
- Loyal Crew Luna can immediately join the crew at the start of a run
- Luna must not be Banished to join your crew
Wolf Pack
- Fix - Super Wolf Pack Damage Multiplier not being applied
Targeting
- Modified targeting code for better handling of selecting new targets and switching targets
End of Run Summary
- Fix - Super Nova Outpost Damage stat not displaying damage for all 4 Super Nova Outposts in Mini Elites Challenge
Elite Final Boss
- Increased Body Sprite resolution
Time Cube Shop
- Increased quality & resolution on Dr. Hiro's profile picture
1.0 Release
- Time Wasters will release out of Early Access on Monday September 25
Changed files in this update