Omega Strikers - September 7th Micropatch | Update Notes

Hey there Strikers. We're back for some more micro'ing. In case you missed it, Kazan got some nerfs last Friday (September 1) and Finii got some bugfixes and buffs on our rogue off-schedule micropatch. There were also some immediate bugfixes following the big splash that 3.0 made. (Thankfully X stopped infinitely striking your face into the dirt shortly after).
With all that behind us, though, we have a standard balancing patch and rotation for Awakenings. Melee goalies are getting some taps down.
STRIKERS
Ai.Mi
Ai.MI has absolutely infected the hearts, minds, and computers of players. She's still our most popular Striker and is also winning a large proportion of her games. One culprit is the usefulness of Firewall Sentry, given its relative (to her other abilities) ease of use.
-
FIREWALL SENTRY [SPECIAL]
- Cooldown :: 30s → 35s
- PvP Damage and Knockback :: 140 (+70% Power) → 125 (+62.5% Power)
- Core Knockback :: 819 (+91% Power) → 800 (+80% Power)
Asher
Asher's shield was patched up a bit and is once again a dominant force at high levels of play, so we're slowing down her barrier-ing.
-
BARRIER BEAM [PRIMARY]
- Cooldown :: 8s → 9s
Atlas
Atlas has been the stoic angel, protecting his teammates a bit too well. We're reducing his save attempts and giving patient opponents some better counterplay.
-
CELESTIAL INTERVENTION [SPECIAL]
- Cooldown :: 45s → 50s
- Duration of Guardian :: 3.5s → 3s
Dubu
Dubu (and Atlas) have been running the meta from the net. We're slowing his roll.
-
SOMERASSAULT [SECONDARY]
- Cooldown :: 18s → 20s
-
ROLLOUT [PRIMARY]
- PvP Damage and Knockback :: 180 (+90% Power) → 170 (+85% Power)
- Core Knockback :: 1340 (+180% Power) → 1320 (+170% Power)
Estelle
The consummate professional has been slowly creeping up the winner boards (that a thing?). She is great at putting the Core in the net! We want her to keep that strength, so we're just tuning down her damage a tiny bit.
-
CRYSTAL THORNS [SPECIAL]
- PvP Damage and Knockback :: 130 (+65% Power) → 120 (+60% Power)
- Core Knockback :: 1240 (+130% Power) → 1220 (+120% Power)
Finii
Bumping up some of Finii's damage output, following bugfixes to her PRIMARY last micropatch.
-
DOUBLE TAKE [SECONDARY]
- PvP Damage and Knockback :: 160 (+80% Power) → 180 (+90% Power)
- Core Knockback :: 1300 (+160% Power) → 1340 (+180% Power)
Rune
Rune has always been one of the trickiest of the Strikers to play. We're removing some emphasis on his damage combos and giving him some range so he can better control the Core.
-
UNSTABLE ANOMALY [PRIMARY]
- Increase Pillar Range :: 600 → 750
- Same pillar damage reduction :: 90% → 99%
Vyce
Due to how impactful Vyce was with rocking out initially, we had her SPECIAL at unusually high cooldown. Players have learned better to counter it, so we're pulling back some of the protection. Time to DODGE.
-
SUPER NOVA [SPECIAL]
- Cooldown :: 45s → 40s
GEAR AND AWAKENINGS
With our micropatch we also bring a new rotation. Sparkington City is back!!! Orbs are out! ...temporarily. Oh, and Glass Cannon is joining them on the sideline. Aside from those, we have a couple small adjustments to some of the other ones.
ROTATED OUT: Orbs (Orb Dancer, Orb Ponderer, Orb Replicator) and Glass Cannon
ROTATED IN: Sparkington City (Spark of Strength, Spark of Agility, Spark of Focus, Spark of Resilience)
Built Different
- Impact bonus damage :: 10% → 5% (2% on Core → 1% on Core)
Bulk Up
All the Stagger conversion trainings have been left behind again. Bumping up their durability and thus their synergy with each other.
- Max Stagger :: 300 → 350
Reverberation
- Max Stagger :: 300 → 350
Peak Performance
- Max Stagger :: 300 → 350
Catalyst
Catalyst has been the keystone of the Energy Exodia build. While the other Energy awakenings are performing below average, Catalyst has been seeing a lot of success and a lot of focus. We're bringing it down a notch and will reassess the state of the rest of the Energy options afterward.
- Energy on taking hits :: 6 (2 for LIGHT hits) → 4.5 (1.5 for LIGHT hits)
Eject Button
- SECONDARY Cooldown :: 25% → 30%
Heavy Impact
- Cooldown Refund for multi-hits :: 25% → 35%
- Max CD refund :: 10s → 14s
Missile Propulsion
- Damage Bonus :: 15% → 20%
Perfect Form
- Cooldown :: 15% (5% for light hits) (max 1.5/.5s)→ 20% CD reduction (6.66% for light hits) (max 2/.666s)
Primetime
Primetime took a lot of nerfs and is STILL SLIGHTLY too strong. We're bringing it down just a final smidge.
- Damage Reduction for PRIMARY :: 10% → 15%
Siphoning Wand
Siphoning Wand has been underperforming slightly since its back-to-back nerfs.
- Drain :: 3.5% → 4%
Specialized Training
- 55% → 50%
Super Surge
- Damage Bonus :: 25% → 30%
