Omega Strikers - September 7th Micropatch | Update Notes

Hey there Strikers. We're back for some more micro'ing. In case you missed it, Kazan got some nerfs last Friday (September 1) and Finii got some bugfixes and buffs on our rogue off-schedule micropatch. There were also some immediate bugfixes following the big splash that 3.0 made. (Thankfully X stopped infinitely striking your face into the dirt shortly after).

With all that behind us, though, we have a standard balancing patch and rotation for Awakenings. Melee goalies are getting some taps down.

STRIKERS

Ai.Mi

Ai.MI has absolutely infected the hearts, minds, and computers of players. She's still our most popular Striker and is also winning a large proportion of her games. One culprit is the usefulness of Firewall Sentry, given its relative (to her other abilities) ease of use.

FIREWALL SENTRY [SPECIAL] Cooldown :: 30s → 35s PvP Damage and Knockback :: 140 (+70% Power) → 125 (+62.5% Power) Core Knockback :: 819 (+91% Power) → 800 (+80% Power)



Asher

Asher's shield was patched up a bit and is once again a dominant force at high levels of play, so we're slowing down her barrier-ing.

BARRIER BEAM [PRIMARY] Cooldown :: 8s → 9s



Atlas

Atlas has been the stoic angel, protecting his teammates a bit too well. We're reducing his save attempts and giving patient opponents some better counterplay.

CELESTIAL INTERVENTION [SPECIAL] Cooldown :: 45s → 50s Duration of Guardian :: 3.5s → 3s



Dubu

Dubu (and Atlas) have been running the meta from the net. We're slowing his roll.

SOMERASSAULT [SECONDARY] Cooldown :: 18s → 20s

ROLLOUT [PRIMARY] PvP Damage and Knockback :: 180 (+90% Power) → 170 (+85% Power) Core Knockback :: 1340 (+180% Power) → 1320 (+170% Power)



Estelle

The consummate professional has been slowly creeping up the winner boards (that a thing?). She is great at putting the Core in the net! We want her to keep that strength, so we're just tuning down her damage a tiny bit.

CRYSTAL THORNS [SPECIAL] PvP Damage and Knockback :: 130 (+65% Power) → 120 (+60% Power) Core Knockback :: 1240 (+130% Power) → 1220 (+120% Power)



Finii

Bumping up some of Finii's damage output, following bugfixes to her PRIMARY last micropatch.

DOUBLE TAKE [SECONDARY] PvP Damage and Knockback :: 160 (+80% Power) → 180 (+90% Power) Core Knockback :: 1300 (+160% Power) → 1340 (+180% Power)



Rune

Rune has always been one of the trickiest of the Strikers to play. We're removing some emphasis on his damage combos and giving him some range so he can better control the Core.

UNSTABLE ANOMALY [PRIMARY] Increase Pillar Range :: 600 → 750 Same pillar damage reduction :: 90% → 99%



Vyce

Due to how impactful Vyce was with rocking out initially, we had her SPECIAL at unusually high cooldown. Players have learned better to counter it, so we're pulling back some of the protection. Time to DODGE.

SUPER NOVA [SPECIAL] Cooldown :: 45s → 40s



GEAR AND AWAKENINGS

With our micropatch we also bring a new rotation. Sparkington City is back!!! Orbs are out! ...temporarily. Oh, and Glass Cannon is joining them on the sideline. Aside from those, we have a couple small adjustments to some of the other ones.

ROTATED OUT: Orbs (Orb Dancer, Orb Ponderer, Orb Replicator) and Glass Cannon

ROTATED IN: Sparkington City (Spark of Strength, Spark of Agility, Spark of Focus, Spark of Resilience)

Built Different

Impact bonus damage :: 10% → 5% (2% on Core → 1% on Core)

Bulk Up

All the Stagger conversion trainings have been left behind again. Bumping up their durability and thus their synergy with each other.

Max Stagger :: 300 → 350

Reverberation

Max Stagger :: 300 → 350

Peak Performance

Max Stagger :: 300 → 350

Catalyst

Catalyst has been the keystone of the Energy Exodia build. While the other Energy awakenings are performing below average, Catalyst has been seeing a lot of success and a lot of focus. We're bringing it down a notch and will reassess the state of the rest of the Energy options afterward.

Energy on taking hits :: 6 (2 for LIGHT hits) → 4.5 (1.5 for LIGHT hits)

Eject Button

SECONDARY Cooldown :: 25% → 30%

Heavy Impact

Cooldown Refund for multi-hits :: 25% → 35%

Max CD refund :: 10s → 14s

Missile Propulsion

Damage Bonus :: 15% → 20%

Perfect Form

Cooldown :: 15% (5% for light hits) (max 1.5/.5s)→ 20% CD reduction (6.66% for light hits) (max 2/.666s)

Primetime

Primetime took a lot of nerfs and is STILL SLIGHTLY too strong. We're bringing it down just a final smidge.

Damage Reduction for PRIMARY :: 10% → 15%

Siphoning Wand

Siphoning Wand has been underperforming slightly since its back-to-back nerfs.

Drain :: 3.5% → 4%

Specialized Training

55% → 50%

Super Surge