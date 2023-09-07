Minor patch

Nothing big to see here, the biggest change is that the controller support has been slightly patched in order to adhere to new Steam standards. Now, if you run the game in a level, and disconnect the controller in use, the game should open the pause menu.

One tweak to the level select menu was also done to look better in wider resolutions.

Finally, one defiance level had some balance tweaks and some added hints. Nothing that should affect any leader boars, but it should help to teach the level and the mechanics in use just a bit better, and make two sections a tad bit less punishing.